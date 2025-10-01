Backstage Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE In-Ring Return

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is closing in on an in-ring return and is expected to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week as part of the final phase of his recovery. According to a report from PWInsider Elite’s Mike Johnson, the legendary luchador’s presence at the company’s training facility signals that he is nearing medical clearance and could return to television soon.

Mysterio has been sidelined since April 2025 after suffering a torn groin and ruptured eardrum, both of which required surgery and extensive rehabilitation. His imminent return is significant for WWE, which reportedly has major plans for him in its ongoing partnership with AAA.

A previous report from WrestleVotes Radio revealed that WWE intends to feature Mysterio in a key role in the next phase of the AAA crossover storyline. One possibility under consideration is a co-branded streaming event during Survivor Series weekend in San Diego, Mysterio’s hometown. A marquee matchup being discussed for that show is a father vs. son clash, with Rey challenging Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship.

Mysterio’s deep connection to AAA is a cornerstone of his legendary career. He rose to prominence in the promotion during the early 1990s, helping to revolutionize professional wrestling with a groundbreaking high-flying style alongside fellow luchadors like Psicosis and Juventud Guerrera. Despite decades of WWE success, he has consistently maintained his lucha libre roots and has appeared at several major AAA events, including Worlds Collide and TripleMania XXXIII.

The first collaboration between WWE and AAA, AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025, was held on June 7 and proved to be a critical and commercial success. If all goes as planned, Rey’s return could play a pivotal role in building anticipation for the next chapter of that partnership — and possibly set the stage for an emotional family showdown.