Backstage Update On Ricochet Signing With AEW

Another former WWE star is expected to join All Elite Wrestling soon.

Ricochet, who recently moved to the alumni section of WWE.com, said goodbye to WWE TV last month before leaving the company. His contract with the company expired at midnight on July 1, making him a free agent.

Ricochet held several WWE titles, including Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and NXT North American Champion. He won the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and became the first WWE Speed Champion. Ricochet signed with WWE in 2018, but he is ready to embark on a new journey with All Elite Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, Ricochet was never expected to appear at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door because he was not contractually obligated to do so. According to today’s report, Ricochet is expected to join the company soon, and his agent was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite this week.

Fightful was informed that the agent had led the subsequent talks between the two sides. It should be noted that Ricochet’s agent also represents several other wrestlers in WWE and AEW.