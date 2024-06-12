Backstage Update On Ricochet’s Final Appearance For The WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet’s final appearance on WWE RAW was set to take place this past Monday night after giving his notice to the company that he would be leaving once his current deal expired, and that is the reason he was brutally attacked by Bron Breakker and loaded in an ambulance.

According to PWInsider.com, despite Ricochet’s WWE status remaining the same, he could still make one final appearance on WWE programming. The report stated that a pitch was made by WWE’s creative team for Ricochet to make another appearance on WWE programming to capitalize on all the attention he has been receiving this week with news of his contract status and pending exit.

There is no word yet on what the former WWE United States and Intercontinental Champion will be doing for his final appearance, but we will provide updates as soon as we have them.

Fightful Select reports that Ricochet himself agrees there’s still time to do something else with his character before he officially leaves the company, but it is unclear if WWE higher-ups are entertaining the idea from the creative team. The report also states that Ricochet’s contract with WWE still hasn’t expired yet and it does appear to make it possible that he will have another TV appearance.

It is rumored that Ricochet is expected to join AEW after his WWE deal expires.