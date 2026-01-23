Backstage Update On Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes Rematch Plans

A potential blockbuster rematch for WrestleMania 42 has reportedly been taken off the table.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, internal discussions took place within WWE regarding a third high-profile showdown between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. However, that direction has since been completely abandoned.

Dave Meltzer reported that while some within the company believed Reigns vs. Rhodes was the correct path for WrestleMania 42, the final decision rested with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, who ultimately chose to pivot away from the idea. “There are those who did think Reigns vs. Rhodes was the way to go, but Paul Levesque changed his mind, and all the creative in that direction went into the trash,” Meltzer wrote.

The report also addressed widespread speculation that Dwayne Johnson may have influenced WWE’s current creative plans. Meltzer was clear in dismissing those rumors. “Regarding a lot of rumors going around, Dwayne Johnson has not weighed in at all on current WWE creative,” Meltzer stated.

In addition, Meltzer touched on ongoing chatter about a possible heel turn for Rhodes. Despite fan speculation, WWE reportedly has no intention of turning the Undisputed WWE Champion anytime soon, largely due to his continued commercial success. “Regarding any rumors of a Rhodes heel turn, we were told it’s not happening now, won’t until it’s deemed it has to and the feeling is that’s no time soon and we were told his merchandise numbers are nothing to be tinkered with,” Meltzer reported.

With WrestleMania 42 plans still evolving, this update further confirms that WWE is actively reshaping its top-card direction—while keeping Cody Rhodes firmly positioned as one of the company’s cornerstone babyfaces for the foreseeable future.