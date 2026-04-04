Backstage Update On Seth Rollins WrestleMania Plans And Opponent Change

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins is scheduled to face GUNTHER at WrestleMania 42. This marks a significant change in WWE’s creative plans, as it diverges from the previously intended feud between Rollins and Bron Breakker. Meltzer noted that this shift follows events from WWE RAW, where Rollins attacked Paul Heyman with a chair and delivered a stomp, after which GUNTHER appeared and choked Rollins out. That sequence was already part of the show’s planned storyline.

Initially, many speculated that Breakker was absent from the storyline due to recovery from surgery. However, Meltzer clarified that Breakker had been cleared to compete a few weeks ago, and WWE decided not to rush the Rollins vs. Breakker match, opting to develop it later.

Originally, WWE intended for Rollins to face Logan Paul, even setting up the match at the Elimination Chamber, where Rollins interfered, causing Paul to lose. Meanwhile, GUNTHER was slated to face WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 42. However, following Bronson Reed’s torn biceps injury, the decision was made to switch Rollins’ opponent to GUNTHER. Consequently, Paul and Austin Theory will now participate in a six-man tag match alongside iShowSpeed against The Usos and LA Knight.

GUNTHER has been consistently portrayed strongly, with victories over top competitors like AJ Styles and John Cena. This new feud with Rollins helps maintain GUNTHER’s top status as WWE heads toward WrestleMania 42, where Roman Reigns is set to face CM Punk. Meltzer also speculated that Breakker might interfere in the Rollins vs. GUNTHER match, which could help keep GUNTHER unbeaten this year and set him up to face the winner of the Punk vs. Reigns match.