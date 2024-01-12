Backstage Update On Sheamus And Xavier Woods Returning To WWE TV

WWE will welcome back two notable stars from injury and television as the build to WrestleMania heats up, beginning with the Royal Rumble later this month, where wrestlers from both the men’s and women’s divisions will compete for a shot at main eventing WrestleMania.

These two stars are Sheamus and Xavier Woods. Both men have been off television for an extended period of time, in one case months. However, this is likely to change.

Woods has been off the road since last month because he is “banged up” and needs time to recover. He had previously been promoted for the post-Christmas live event tour.

Sheamus has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since his last match, a loss to Edge on August 18th SmackDown.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sheamus and Woods are expected to return in the coming weeks.

It’s unclear whether the two stars will return to television before the Royal Rumble, or if WWE will include them as surprise entrants in the Rumble matches.