Backstage Update On STARDOM Star Giulia Possibly Ending Up In WWE

Fightful Select reports that STARDOM star and reigning NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia has had a significant amount of interest from WWE for quite some time now, but so far nothing has been set in stone. The report also states that Giulia has yet to sign a contract extension with STARDOM, but she considers being in the company a top priority.

WWE sources have indicated that Giulia was not thrilled that word of their interest in the current NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion leaked online, especially due to the fact that she was nowhere close to being able to sign with the company, but at the time she wanted to represent herself when it comes to contract talks as well as signing with any promotion, although that could always change.

It was rumored at one point that AEW had no interest in her, however her name has apparently been brought up and she has been mentioned in talks this past spring when discussions about STARDOM talent working with the company were taking place. If Giulia does move to the U.S., it’s believed by sources within WWE and AEW that she would have to heavily work with producers and coaches to adjust to their in-ring styles of wrestling.

Giulia is considered by WWE as a top priority acquisition going forward and there are those in the company who feel that it is a given she would be sent to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, unless she has already prepared to debut on the main roster on her own or with her own trainers.

F4WOnline.com also reports that she would likely take some time off after finishing up with STARDOM to work on her English language skills, which is something WWE could help with if she came over to the U.S.

One WWE source even joked that “Giulia’s English is better than the comprehension we’ve seen out of many native speakers.”