Backstage Update On Status Of WWE Network Following Netflix Move

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE Network is expected to shut down in Europe starting January 1st, 2025, when Netflix will start streaming WWE content internationally.

According to PWInsider, the platform won’t be shutting down completely. The WWE Network will remain active in international markets where Netflix doesn’t have the rights to stream WWE programming yet due to preexisting deals that predate WWE’s streaming deal with Netflix.

The report also mentioned that WWE recently emailed former subscribers in the Philippines to let them know the Network will be available in the region again after nearly two years. WWE had previously been streaming on Disney+ in the region during that time.

In other markets where the promotion’s deals expire, WWE’s programming on Netflix will replace the Network.

Meanwhile, WWE RAW makes its Netflix debut on Monday, January 6th, 2025. The event will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.