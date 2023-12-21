Backstage Update On The Controversial Ending Of Tuesday’s Episode Of WWE NXT

The main event of this past Tuesday night’s episode of NXT, which was a part of the tapings that took place last week, saw WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov go up against Ridge Holland in a non-title match. The match ended rather abruptly when Dragunov was hit with a nasty looking DDT that seemed to somehow displace his arm. Dragunov was then checked out by the NXT medical staff and was stretchered out.

A number of fans took to social media to voice out their frustrations and dislike for Holland and the WWE Universe even took some shots at the Brawling Brutes member due to his history with hurting his opponents for real just like Big E, who has not returned to the ring since the beginning of 2022, but the injury that Dragunov suffered on NXT was reportedly only an angle.

Fightful Select reports that there were some people in the WWE who thought the angle was a little too controversial, but it was still decided that the angle will happen and NXT cameras even followed Dragunov all the way to the ambulance before it drove off.

The report also noted that one NXT source said everyone seemed happy with the performance and camera work of the segment and the producers were pleased with the reaction from the NXT fans.

Those in attendance were aware that it was in fact just an angle as the next set of television tapings began immediately after the injury happened.