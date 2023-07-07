Backstage Update On The Creed Brothers’ WWE NXT Status

Due to the July 4th holiday, WWE aired a taped episode of NXT this past Tuesday night, and when spoilers leaked days before the show, many fans speculated about The Creed Brothers joining the main roster.

This is due to Brutus and Julius Creed were defeated by The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) in a Loser Leaves NXT match when a masked man in a red hoodie hit Julius with a headbutt, allowing The Dyad to win.

Because of the stipulation, it was only natural for them to join the main roster. WWE officials have long been impressed with the team, particularly Julius.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that they may not be pushed to the main roster, despite conflicting reports within the company.

Meltzer stated, “I would figure that’s the case but one person very close to the situation was outright told that it’s an angle and they will be back.”

Meltzer speculated that this could be true or that those in charge of NXT are simply telling people to keep it a secret despite the fact that they did an obvious stipulation with them going to the main roster.

“Another person who would be in a situation where they should know said that the final decision hasn’t been made,” Meltzer added.