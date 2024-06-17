Backstage Update On The Hardys’ Status With TNA Wrestling

Jeff Hardy, displaying his unwavering spirit, made a triumphant return to TNA Wrestling at last Friday’s Against All Odds PPV. He came to the aid of his brother Matt Hardy, who had been subjected to a brutal beat-down at the hands of The System.

According to Fightful Select, the expiration of Jeff Hardy’s AEW contract at midnight on Friday, June 14th set things in motion for his return to TNA. The report also revealed that both Matt and Jeff Hardy are currently free agents, adding an air of mystery to their future in the wrestling world.

Matt Hardy’s original agreement with TNA Wrestling was short-term, but additional dates and plans have been added to it. There have reportedly also been creative pitches for Reby Hardy to work a match, but it’s unconfirmed if this will actually come to fruition.

While there is no word on any continued extended talks between The Hardys and AEW, the door seems to remain open for both sides to work together again at some point in the future.