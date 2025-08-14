WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Karrion Kross Situation Is A Work

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including Karrion Kross’ departure from WWE.

He suggested that this situation might be an elaborate storyline orchestrated by the company, similar to the recent incident involving Seth Rollins, which turned out to be staged.

Ray said, “They’re into this guy. They like him for different reasons. [R-]Truth has been around forever, Kross has not been around forever, and Kross is trending number one. Kross has created all this buzz, made that video, are we gonna assume that he made the video on his own?”

He continued, “This is completely different than — I can see the similarities. R-Truth’s situation was real. Karrion’s situation, I believe, is unreal. But how do you make the unreal real? You have to pay attention to detail, and you have to do the long play, a la Seth Rollins.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.