Backstage Update On The Rock’s WWE WrestleMania 40 Status

WWE has been trying to arrange a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for years, but it hasn’t happened.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show in September, The Rock provided insight into the situation. He stated that the match was set for WrestleMania 39 and that they were doing it. He confirmed he made a handshake agreement to do it after meeting with WWE in Los Angeles.

However, things fell apart because they wanted to do something that would change the business and couldn’t come up with anything, so they put the talks on hold for the time being.

He stated that he is open to a match with Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.

According to SI.com’s Justin Barrasso, “the decision about Wrestlemania will not be The Rock’s to make, nor is the main event even a topic of substance. There are currently no plans for this to happen.”

According to the report, even if WWE offered him the match, it’s unclear whether he’d accept due to his busy schedule with the XFL, movie career, and other business ventures.