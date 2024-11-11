Backstage Update On The WWE Women’s United States Championship

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE introduced the new Women’s United States Championship last Friday night on SmackDown.

According to Fightful Select, the women’s roster did know about the announcement until the day of the show. I

Details surrounding the championship and how a first champion will be crowned are being kept quiet, although talents reportedly thought the new title might debut in December or January with WWE Survivor Series right around the corner.

It is currently unknown if a matching title like a Women’s Intercontinental Title will be announced for Monday Night RAW, or if there are plans for a tournament to crown the first-ever champion.