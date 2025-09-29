Backstage Update On WWE Changing Up RAW’s Start Times

Last month, it was reported that WWE has adjusted the start times for RAW, moving them an hour earlier.

The last few episodes of the show began at 7 PM ET, while the October episodes are scheduled to air at the traditional time of 8 PM ET. However, the episode on October 13th will start at 8 AM ET, as it follows the Crown Jewel event and the company will still be in Australia at that time.

This adjustment in start times is an attempt to find alternatives that better accommodate the arrival of the NFL season.

Additionally, Fightful Select reported that while the October episodes of RAW may have remained at 7 PM ET, the locations for those shows—Dallas, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Anaheim, California—could pose challenges for local fans, as they would need to arrive at the arena earlier than usual.

The report also mentioned that WWE is still considering the start times for RAW episodes in Boston and Madison Square Garden.