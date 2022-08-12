Backstage Update on WWE NXT UK Uneasiness, UK Stars Headed to NXT 2.0

According to reports, there are no upcoming WWE NXT UK TV tapings in the United Kingdom.

Following the cancellation of two sets of TV tapings scheduled for BT Sport Studios in London earlier this week, we previously mentioned how there is some unease inside the NXT UK brand.

There are currently no NXT UK TV tapings scheduled for the UK, according to a new report from PWInsider, which answers rumors that the NXT UK brand may be shuttering.

Later this month, a number of NXT UK Superstars are expected in Florida to work NXT 2.0 events. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s probable that NXT UK TV episodes will be recorded there or in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center.

The Gallus stable, which includes Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang, as well as Charlie Dempsey, the son of AEW’s William Regal, are some of the names being introduced to Florida. These are the names that are most frequently mentioned internally, while there are rumors that more NXT UK Superstars may be coming to Florida later this month.

Due to soccer coverage in the same studio, the NXT UK TV tapings at BT Sport Studios in London were scrapped. The fact that the shows were held in the same location caused “a lot of uneasiness” among the talent, it was noted.

For the already-taped NXT UK show airing on Peacock and the WWE Network next Thursday, two matches have been revealed. Tyler Bate vs. Kenny Williams and Mark Andrews vs. Joe Coffey are the first-round matches in the tournament to become the new NXT UK Champion. The two first round matches from the left side of the bracket—Trent Seven defeating Wolfgang and Oliver Carter defeating Charlie Dempsey—were broadcast on this week’s NXT UK episode. Since Ilja Dragunov revealed last week that he had sustained a serious ankle injury the week before when retaining the NXT UK Title over Wolfgang, the title has become vacated. It appears that the already taped tournament finals, which will award a new champion, will air on Thursday, August 25.

There is currently no information available regarding when NXT UK will begin producing new material or whether they will record matches when NXT UK Superstars are on tour in the US.

