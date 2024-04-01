Backstage Update On WWE Planning For Return Of Former Superstar Soon

It looks like a familiar face to longtime WWE fans will be back on the scene in the near future.

At the conclusion of the new WWE documentary on Peacock, “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal,” which premiered on Monday, April 1, 2024, on the streaming service, there is some familiar imagery.

In trademark ominous and cryptic Bray Wyatt-fashion, there is a video that reportedly hints towards the future WWE return of Wyatt’s brother, Bo Dallas.

Dallas, who has been under contract with WWE since 2022, is the Superstar featured in the aforementioned cryptic conclusion to the documentary, which includes Wyatt’s trademark lantern and catchphrase of, “Run,” as well as the silhouette of a person.

Fightful Select is reporting that this is indeed a teaser for the eventual WWE television return of Bo Dallas.

When that will happen is still unknown, however it was said to be purposely included in the heavily-advertised documentary, which was released during WrestleMania XL Week.

One source told Fightful Select months ago that they did not want to rush or force the return of Bo Dallas following the untimely passing of Bray Wyatt.