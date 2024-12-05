Backstage Update On WWE SmackDown Moving To Three Hours

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will expand to three hours in January 2025, according to reports, but the company has yet to confirm the move.

This comes as Raw returned to being a two-hour show in October due to the gap between the shift from USA Network to Netflix, as the Netflix deal does not begin until January. WWE reached an agreement with USA to keep Raw on the channel after the original arrangement was set to expire in October.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was said that while it has been speculated that SmackDown will be extended to three hours the same week as Raw returns to three hours, this is not definite.

“We did mention here on WrestleVotes Radio in the past, SmackDown will be moving to three hours. However, we are told that isn’t a guarantee to be starting the same week as Raw moves to Netflix. Now, we’re hearing the plan is still to extend SmackDown to three hours this coming January. However, it is to be determined if it will go down the first week of 2025 when Raw shifts or later on in the month.”

