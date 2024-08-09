Backstage Update On WWE SummerSlam 2025 Being A Two-Night Event

WWE is fresh off this year’s SummerSlam, which included numerous championship changes and the return of Roman Reigns.

WWE has previously confirmed that SummerSlam will take place over two nights, August 1 and 2, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Following the 2026 concert, it is expected that the event will continue to be a two-night show.

This is consistent with WrestleMania’s history, which began with WrestleMania 36 in 2020 as a two-night event. There has been speculation that WWE will make next year’s SummerSlam a two-night event.

Triple H was asked about this at the post-SummerSlam press conference. He mentioned that he thought it was.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that “At the time the assumption was 2026 would be the start of two-day SummerSlams. Regarding the 2025 SummerSlam and whether it would be one day or two, the WWE response was only “Stay tuned” and another WWE source tabbed it as “almost definite” next year would be two days.”

WWE will have its next PLE on August 31, with Bash in Berlin.