Backstage Update On WWE’s Counter-Programming Strategy Against AEW

The ongoing battle between WWE and AEW continues to intensify, with WWE reportedly showing no signs of easing up on its counter-programming tactics.

AEW recently shifted the start time of its upcoming All Out pay-per-view to 3 p.m. ET in order to avoid going head-to-head with WWE’s inaugural Wrestlepalooza event on September 20. The move marks the first time a WWE main roster premium live event will directly clash with an AEW pay-per-view.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez stated that his sources within WWE have made it clear that the company plans to keep targeting AEW with its scheduling. “I’ve pretty much been told this from people in WWE, it’s like, that’s it. They’re gonna go after them and they’re gonna keep it up,” Alvarez said.

He also predicted that the conflict could escalate even further, with WWE potentially adjusting its own start times in response to AEW’s moves. “The day is gonna come where WWE counterprograms, AEW moves a show, and then WWE moves their show. It’s gonna happen at some point. They’re gonna screw with [Tony Khan] because now they know this guy’s gonna blink, he’s gonna move his show.”

Throughout 2025, WWE has consistently placed its NXT premium live events on the same dates as AEW pay-per-views. With All Out now pushed earlier in the day, fans may be getting their first real taste of how heated this new scheduling war could become.