Backstage Update On WWE’s Interest To Get Sylvester Stallone For WrestleMania 40

WWE may not be able to capitalize on its plan to bring in Sylvester Stallone for something special at WrestleMania 40.

Stallone has wrestling ties, most notably with Hulk Hogan, who appeared as Thunderlips in Rocky III and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by the movie legend in 2005. Stallone is also fond of Philadelphia, as the Rocky franchise is linked to the city that will host WrestleMania 40 in April.

WrestleVotes first reported that WWE is interested in working with Stallone at the event, but no details were provided.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the appearance is unlikely to take place.

Meltzer went on to say, “Those at WWE have confirmed the talk but said that as of earlier in the week Stallone had said there was a schedule conflict so the deal hasn’t been done unless you can or wants to remove the conflict.”