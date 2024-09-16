Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Charlotte Flair’s Return

Fightful Select reports that multiple-time Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair could be involved in the ongoing storyline between WWE Women’s Champion and 2024 Queen of the Ring Nia Jax and 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton when she finally makes her return to television.

It will still take some time before Flair makes her return to TV as she has not been medically cleared yet and creative will not be put in place for the multiple time Women’s Champion until she has been given the green light to return.