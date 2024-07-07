Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

The question isn’t whether CM Punk will face Drew McIntyre, but when.

It has been clear for several months that this is the direction after Punk cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Title three times in a row, including after McIntyre cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase in the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins match, making it a triple threat.

Just as McIntyre was about to pin Drew, CM Punk attacked him. Punk assaulted him with a chair, choked him with a cable, and nailed him in the face with the title. Priest defeated Drew by pinning him. Following the show, McIntyre prepared Adam Pearce for the aftershow.

For months, it was reported that WWE intended to hold this match at SummerSlam on August 3rd in Cleveland. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the match is still not 100% confirmed for SummerSlam, but that it is more than just a hope internally that they can pull it off.

Meltzer said, “So right now, it is not 100% as far as Punk and Drew at SummerSlam, I was told it is probable, and Punk was kind of asked about it. And he kind of beat around the bush. And he kind of said, I mean, it’s probably happening, but he kind of did say, It’s up to other people or whatever. He has to get cleared and everything by the doctors. I was pretty much told they’re pretty confident in it. But you can’t go and say 100% because it isn’t 100%. But yeah, that, you know, it’s been it’s been the hope. But it’s now more than a hope. Now, it’s the plan, you know, for Drew McIntyre and Punk for SummerSlam.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)