Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Match

Speculation has been swirling about a potential CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania 41. However, recent reports indicate that the match is currently planned for the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Dave Meltzer previously confirmed that this high-profile bout is “the current planned main event” for the January 6, 2025, debut episode in Los Angeles. Adding to the report, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided an update, stating:

“For those who have asked about rumors bouncing around that CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is taking place on the Raw Netflix premiere episode in Los Angeles, PWInsider.com was told this morning that is 100% the current direction they are going in. We were cautioned ‘anything can always change’ but that match is ‘absolutely part of the plan to come in nuclear hot’ for the Netflix debut on 1/6/25.”

This match would mark a massive moment for both the Netflix launch and CM Punk’s return to WWE, setting the tone for an unforgettable new era of Raw. While plans can always evolve, the current direction signals WWE’s intent to make a major impact with its first show on the streaming platform.