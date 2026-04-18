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Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Danhausen Throughout WrestleMania 42

By
James Hetfield
-
Danhausen
Danhausen | WWE

WWE star Danhausen has gained significant popularity with the WWE audience since his debut at the 2026 Elimination Chamber premium live event (PLE) this past February, and the promotion has clearly noticed this surge in support.

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select previously reported that Danhausen is set to be featured in a segment, potentially alongside 17-time World Champion and WrestleMania 42 host John Cena, at The Show of Shows this weekend.

Further reports from WrestleVotes Radio indicate that WWE plans to fulfill Danhausen’s request for a blimp, with a giant Goodyear Blimp scheduled to float over Allegiant Stadium. Danhausen has confirmed this report on social media.

According to BodySlam+, sources familiar with the situation indicate that Danhausen will not only appear in a segment with John Cena but also make multiple appearances throughout WrestleMania 42.

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