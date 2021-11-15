Bad Bunny Says He “Needed” WWE During The Covid-19 Pandemic

Bad Bunny made an appearance this week on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

During it, he looked back on his time with WWE. He teamed up with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 – Night 1 after months of training. The rapper was highly praised for his work.

“I had been collaborating with wrestlers in my videos, like “Stone Cold” [Steve Austin] and Ric Flair,” Bad Bunny recalled how he first got WWE’s attention. “So, I think they started to watch that and said, ‘Who is this guy working with [wrestlers]?’”

“Enjoyed the whole process, I needed it with the whole pandemic and all that stuff,” Bunny continued. “I dropped three albums but had no concert performances. I wanted something, you know, adrenaline.”