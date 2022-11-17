Bakctsge News on Why WWE NXT Stars Have Been Missing From TV

When WWE shut down the NXT UK brand a few months ago ahead of the launch of NXT Europe, they brought in several NXT UK stars while releasing the rest of the talent roster. Several NXT UK stars have not appeared on the weekly NXT show since then.

Javier Bernal called out several members of the NXT roster who are currently unavailable on Tuesday’s episode of NXT, including British stable Gallus, who has been suspended in storyline. Ilja Dragunov was removed from television due to an injury. Axiom hasn’t wrestled in a few weeks, but he did appear in a backstage segment.

Gallus last competed on NXT on September 14, when they were defeated in a Pub Rules match by Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the Wrestling Observer Radio that some NXT stars are missing due to recent visa issues.

“Yeah, they’re either injured, which actually is a codeword for getting their visas worked on in some cases, and suspended, which is also a codeword for getting their visas worked on. And guys actually injured.”