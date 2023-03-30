Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly) On Enjoying Being Called Back To WWE, Reacts To Stacy Keibler In The HOF

Former WWE star Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kelly commented on enjoying being called back to make appearances for WWE:

“I love when they call me and I love when they’re like, ‘Hey, we want you to come back for this RAW reunion. We want you to win the 24/7 title. We want you to come back for the Rumble.’ It’s like, it’s so cool that I’m still brought into these conversations and I’m still brought up in these meetings of who do we want to bring back? It’s cool because it’s like, okay, I made a mark. When I came back for the Rumble, I was gone for a good five years. I left in 2013 and I didn’t come back to do something until like 2018, so it was a long time. I was like, ‘Oh my God. Are they going to remember who I am?’ I remember waiting for my music to hit and then it’s like, ‘They still like me.’ It’s so cool because WrestleMania is here and I’m going to go backstage and give the belly bump to everybody. I’m excited. It will be cool.”

The psychology of her matches:

“Even if we had one minute to five minutes, after the entrance, let me hit my one or two moves and for me, selling was a big point. I wanted to play the underdog. I wanted to get the sh*t kicked out of me every match and somehow win in the end. That’s how I got fans to really get behind me. No way this little girl is going to get beaten up by Beth Phoenix and come back and win. I didn’t want to do a bunch of moves. I didn’t want to get all my sh*t in. I was like, let me just tell a story and I feel like I really got that. I got the philosophy of it. Like, you’re telling a story. You’re a babyface. I was so lucky to be able to get it and understand it.”

Stacy Keibler going in the Hall of Fame:

“I remember I heard this rumor that when Stacy Keibler left, they were looking for a Stacy-esque, you know, that’s what they were looking for, and that’s kind of what they said they found in me, which is really cool that that’s how I kind of get roped in which is amazing. So I think it’s really cool that she’s finally getting recognized. Even though she wasn’t like, a big wrestler, she still was involved with amazing storylines and had an amazing character. She told a good story and she’s beautiful. She really worked with what she had.”

