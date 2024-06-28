Baron Corbin Asks Shinsuke Nakamura To Corner Him For 7/26 Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

Baron Corbin wants Shinsuke Nakamura in his corner.

Ahead of his International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation competition next month, Corbin has requested the cornering services of Nakamura.

Responding to a post on Nakamura’s Instagram page regarding his work as a cornerman for Tsuruya Rei vs. Carlos Hernandez at UFC 303 this weekend, Corbin wrote, “Heck yeah. Come corner me in Orlando at IBJJF,” referring to the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation event on July 26.

Corbin recently competed in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu tournaments in December and February, where he took first and second place.