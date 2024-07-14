Baron Corbin Comments On John Cena Becoming A Mentor Of His

WWE star Baron Corbin recently spoke with US Weekly at the L.A. premiere of Netflix’s Receiver on a number of topics including how 16-time World Champion John Cena became his mentor in a sense and how he formed a friendship with Cena over the years.

Corbin said, “We live 10 minutes from each other, I work out at his gym, I would see him on a weekly basis before he was doing all the Hollywood stuff.”

“When I would get frustrated, he became a mentor in a sense, he would say let’s go to dinner, let’s eat steak and burnt Brussels sprouts, have some wine and we’ll talk through this and figure it out. That’s why John Cena is who he is.”