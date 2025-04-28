Baron Corbin Criticizes WWE’s Decision To Replace Bayley With Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 41

Former WWE star Baron Corbin, also known as Bishop Dyer, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics. He expressed his discontent with the decision to have Becky Lynch replace Bayley at WrestleMania 41. Corbin also shared his thoughts on Bayley, mentioning that she feels she is not on the same level as the other members of the Four Horsewomen.

Dyer said, “Not only is it because I respect her and what she does, but she’s been a main staple for so many years and has done so much in the ring and out of the ring. We all saw the interview she did with Chris [Van Vliet], which was so good, where she talks about how she doesn’t feel like she’s on the level of a Charlotte [Flair] or a [Becky] … when you look at Mercedes [Mone], Becky, Charlotte and Bayley, those were the four. They revolutionized women’s wrestling. And so for Bayley not to think that she’s on that level, that’s a testament to exactly what I felt when I saw that she got pulled from the Mania like that.”

On how Bayley was more active than the other Four Horsewomen in recent years:

“It’s the most amazing thing in the world to become a parent, but Becky left to have a baby and was gone for a while. Becky’s gone to do movies. Becky’s had injuries. Charlotte has, over the last four or five years, been around about 25% of the time. Mercedes is obviously no longer with WWE.”

On the original plan for the 2023 Great American Bash match with Gable Steveson:

“The original plan was for me to beat him and then we were going to come back and do another one where there was a no finish and then obviously in the end of it, he was going to murder me.”

On explaining to Steveson how a loss could benefit him:

“Obviously, that’s an iconic feat to win a gold medal, let’s put that out there. That is incredible, but this is a business of entertainment and we want people to buy into you. Maybe you just have to take that L and go ‘I’m going to come back better! This is a different world. I’m new to this world.’”

On Steveson’s release:

“I mean, I’m just going to say without putting too much out there that he rubbed some people the wrong way. After that match, the way that went down, I think he lost a lot of opportunity, especially in that NXT building.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.