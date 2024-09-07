Baron Corbin On WWE: “I Think Everything We Have Done Has Been For The Better”

WWE star Baron Corbin spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including how he thinks everything the company has done in this new era has been for the better.

Corbin said, “I think everything we have done has been for the better. And the coolest thing with Endeavor, it’s such a global company. We’re going to Netflix, which will be global. We’re doing more PLEs outside the US, like we’re here in Berlin now. We had Glasgow; you had Australia; you had Paris. It’s so neat to do that.”

“We have never done that since I’ve been on the main roster, so to get over and experience the culture to this magnitude whether it’s a television show like tonight, with SmackDown or a PLE like tomorrow with Bash [in Berlin], it’s such a fun and exciting time. I think the fans haven’t been this excited for WWE in a long time.”

You can check out Corbin’s comments in the video below.