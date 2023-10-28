Baron Corbin Says He Received Death Threats After Hitting Becky Lynch With The End Of Days

WWE star Baron Corbin recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a number of topics including how he received a ton of death threats after hitting “The Man” Becky Lynch with his End Of Days finisher.

Corbin said, “And that was Vince’s idea. I was shocked when I got to the building. And it was in Philly, which I knew they were gonna go nuts for. That was Vince’s idea. And it was just like, what? Like, it’s crazy. And like the death threats after were all worth it. Totally worth it. Oh, dude, you have no idea. My Instagram messages and Twitter and all of those things. People were like, dude, I’m gonna stab you the next time I see you for what you did to Becky. I mean, if I get stabbed? Yeah, if I get stabbed? Yeah, definitely arrest that guy. But like, Yeah, cuz people, man like people buy into what we do. Like, that’s the art of what we do. Can we suspend disbelief? Can we make people think what we’re doing is 100% real and that people bought into that moment? They’re like, a grown man put his hands on a woman. I want to fight that guy. Like invoked this rage and people. And it was awesome.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.