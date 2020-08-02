Batista Denies Role In Upcoming Batman Movie, Keith Lee, SmackDown Highlights

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– WWE Hall of Famer Batista answered a fan question on Twitter in regards to “The Animal” playing as Bane in the upcoming film, “The Batman”. Batista denies any involvement in the film.

– NXT Champion Keith Lee will be facing Cameron Grimes on next week’s episode of NXT.

– FOX posted the following video showcasing this week’s episode of SmackDown in 3 minutes.

