Batista Denies Role In Upcoming Batman Movie, Keith Lee, SmackDown Highlights

– WWE Hall of Famer Batista answered a fan question on Twitter in regards to “The Animal” playing as Bane in the upcoming film, “The Batman”. Batista denies any involvement in the film.

– NXT Champion Keith Lee will be facing Cameron Grimes on next week’s episode of NXT.

I would consider this an unwise decision….and that is even with me ignoring the fallacy in your statement. BUT. Let's offer some appreciation for the fact that Grimes has the courage to do what Kross cannot….twice. I respect that… but I am still going to dismantle you. https://t.co/PTnmVEFUUi — Historic Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 1, 2020

– FOX posted the following video showcasing this week’s episode of SmackDown in 3 minutes.