Bayley Achieves Significant Milestone As WWE Women’s Champion

Bayley has had a strong 2024 in WWE, remaining the Women’s Champion.

It began when she won the Royal Rumble match in January, securing a title shot of her choice prior to the disbandment of a faction she helped create in Damage Control. She defeated IYO SKY at WWE WrestleMania XL from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this past April to become the new Women’s Champion.

So far in 2024, she has a 14-1 singles record and an overall record of 21-2-3 in all of her matches. Since becoming the Women’s Champion, she has defended it several times in live events and PLEs. She retained the title at Backash France by defeating Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a triple threat bout before defeating Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle.

Bayley reached a significant milestone today, marking 100 days as the Women’s Champion. She will defend her title against Nia Jax, the Queen of the Ring Tournament winner, next month at SummerSlam.