Bayley Addresses Attending Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut At “Big Business” Dynamite

WWE star Bayley discussed attending Mercedes Mone’s AEW debut at the “Big Business” 2024 edition of Dynamite in an interview with DigitalSpy.com.

“She’s the best. I wouldn’t be here without her. She’s done so much for me, even after she was done with WWE, she’s been there for me in my big moments. So I know I need to be there for her continuously throughout the years.

It was incredible. I’m just happy that she was on a Wednesday where I’m like, ‘Alright, I can actually make a Wednesday, that’s one of our few days off.’ It was really special to see her celebrate that with her family and her friends and people she started wrestling with and see her welcomed by a new family. It’s bittersweet, but I’m very, very, very proud of her and just so grateful we got to be there.”