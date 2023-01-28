Bayley Addresses Criticism of Her Nixed Cage Match Against Becky Lynch

Bayley responded to criticism regarding her pulled cage match against Becky Lynch at WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary special by speaking to Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com.

“They have our backs and stuff, but I don’t want them to think that women’s wrestling is moving backward or that we’re not seen in the same light as Roman Reigns or anybody like that. We are very appreciated backstage, we’re treated super well, and we are a part of big conversations when it comes to big stories, big matches, big premium live events. We’re in conversations with that. I don’t want the fans to get the wrong idea with what happened. It was just what happened, happened. We’re going to make the best of it and they’re going to see how it made everything so much bigger and better.”

You can check out a clip from the interview below:

Bayley speaks on her steel cage match with Becky getting canceled pic.twitter.com/Q6mXOR2dFV — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) January 27, 2023



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert transcription)