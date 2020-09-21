Bayley Celebrates 12 Year Anniversary In Wrestling, Leva Bates Thanks Supporters

– Leva Bates tweeted the following, revealing that AEW’s charity stream of Rocket League raised over $1,300 for the Special Olympics Illinois:

Holy moly! We raised over $1300 on twitch for @SO_Illinois in our Rocket League tournament featuring tons of @AEWrestling stars!

Thank you everyone who supported and stopped by to hang with all of us! — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) September 19, 2020

– Bayley took to Twitter today, noting that she’s celebrating her 12 year anniversary in the wrestling business. She said,

“Dear Wrestling, Happy 12th Anniversary baby.”