Bayley Celebrates 12 Year Anniversary In Wrestling, Leva Bates Thanks Supporters

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Leva Bates tweeted the following, revealing that AEW’s charity stream of Rocket League raised over $1,300 for the Special Olympics Illinois:

– Bayley took to Twitter today, noting that she’s celebrating her 12 year anniversary in the wrestling business. She said,

“Dear Wrestling, Happy 12th Anniversary baby.”

