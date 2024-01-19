Bayley Discusses Her Character Changes, Wanting To Headline WrestleMania, More

WWE star Bayley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including her desire to headline WrestleMania.

Bayley said, “Only a few people believe it will happen.” ”But everyone will believe it soon.”

Her character changes in WWE:

“My character changes have always aligned with how I feel in my life and with how my character is developing.” “The Hugger stuff, people watched me grow up. There was a real connection there. Fans became like family. When my character did start to change, it was like my family watched me turn into a bratty teenager going through a rough patch. I wouldn’t have had the connection to do that without my time as The Hugger.”

On 2024:

“All my experience, especially after going through the [ACL] injury, the pressure of having new girls rely on you, that’s a lot of pressure, but it made me feel ready for everything. This year is going to be the one that defines my career. It will define who I am and what I’ve brought to the wrestling industry.”