Bayley Excited To Work With Roxanne Perez On Main Roster: ‘She Has Such A Gift’

WWE star Bayley appeared on the Rob Brown Show to discuss a number of topics, including which NXT star she is excited to work with when she comes to the main roster.

Bayley said, “There are so many girls down there. It’s hard to just name one. Roxanne, obviously, is on top of the world right now. She’s just been showing who she is night after night, and having all these title defenses that are always so memorable. I think she just has such a gift. She does so many little things in matches that I can appreciate, and I just can’t wait for her to come up here and be in the ring with different people.”

