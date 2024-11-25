Bayley Hopes She Will Be A Late Entrant At The 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble

WWE star Bayley spoke with Headliner Chicago on a number of topics, including how she wanted to enter the Women’s Royal Rumble Match early, so she could have the most time to eliminate her opponents, but she would like to become a late entrant at the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Bayley said, “Throughout all the years, I wanted to get in there earlier so that I could have the most time and most opportunity to eliminate women. But I think coming in around like 28, 29 this year wouldn’t hurt. It’d saved my body and hopefully, a bunch of people are eliminated by the time I get there, and then, get on that road to being a two-time Royal Rumble winner.”

You can check out Bayley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)