Bayley Receives Praise From WWE Producer

WWE Producer TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) addressed a clip from Bayley’s appearance on Broken Skull Sessions which is currently available to watch on the WWE network. Here is the clip followed by Wilson’s response:

Mannnnnn, I have nothing but love in my heart when it comes to @itsBayleyWWE

I’ve told her personally and I’ll publicly say it-she’s the most improved wrestler I’ve ever seen in front of my eyes. It’s incredibly inspiring to see and highly contagious to be around https://t.co/BFa4qS7EsL

— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) January 11, 2021