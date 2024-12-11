Bayley Reveals Her Dream WWE WrestleMania Opponent

WWE SmackDown star Bayley recently appeared on the Going Ringside show in Jacksonville, FL, where she reflected on the enduring impact of the WWE Horsewomen—herself, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks—on the wrestling industry, particularly within NXT.

“I mostly see it, maybe the impact that it made nowadays in NXT,” Bayley said. “When we were in NXT, what we had to look up to was you guys on RAW and SmackDown, you know, like Fox and Nattie and Tamina and Naomi, all these women on RAW and SmackDown. That was our goal.”

“It’s cool to see some of the girls are like, ‘Okay, we’re the new Four Horsewomen.’ Or, ‘Who do you think would be the Four Horsewomen in NXT?’ It’s nice to see that it’s still alive there,” she added.

The former Women’s Champion expressed pride in how the legacy of the Horsewomen continues to inspire the next generation. ‘We grew up watching you guys. We remember your match here, or this match here’, or ‘I remember when Charlotte and Becky did that’, or ‘You and Sasha did this.’ It’s nice to see it continue to inspire women.”

When asked about her dream WrestleMania opponent, Bayley enthusiastically named current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

“I would probably like to work with someone in NXT. Roxanne, because she’s killing it as the NXT Women’s Champion. She’s so smooth,” Bayley explained. “I’m selfish. I know everybody wants to work with her, but I’m selfish, so I want to get her first Mania match. I think that would be really special, and we’re really tight friends, so I would love that.”

With WrestleMania season approaching, fans will undoubtedly watch closely to see if Bayley’s dream match with Perez becomes a reality.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)