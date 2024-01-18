Bayley Says She Will Always Be Destined To Have Another Match With Mercedes Mone

Fans were hoping to see Mercedes Mone, also known as Sasha Banks, return to WWE this year, but that has not happened. Despite being outside the WWE bubble, Bayley has been by Mone’s side since her departure from NJPW and is now believed to be with AEW.

Bayley and Mone will always be associated with each other as they were members of WWE’s Four Horsewomen, competed in memorable matches, and had successful tag team runs.

WWE was in talks with Mone about returning, but the talks fell through. WWE sources claimed they were the ones who walked away from the negotiations because they were financially far apart. Mone is expected to make her AEW debut soon.

Bayley mentioned Mone in an interview with Sports Illustrated, reflecting on their classic NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match from 2015.

“We’ll always be destined for one more match,” said Bayley before adding, “We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever.”

Bayley and Mone attended a red carpet premiere for the upcoming film “Self Reliance” last week, and they also went to TNA Hard to Kill to watch Trinity wrestle.