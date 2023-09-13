Bayley Selling Worn WWE Ring Gear For Charitable Cause

Bayley is doing an auction for a good cause.

The Damage CTRL leader took to social media this week to release a video and a statement informing fans that she is auctioning off several pieces of worn ring gear to benefit the Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation.

She wrote the following on Instagram:

I will be auctioning off several pieces of worn ring gear on eBay with 100% of proceeds going to Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation. As I learned from Hawaii Community Foundation – HARF has been taking in animals for families who have lost their homes in the tragic fires and cannot provide for them, as well as rescuing lost ones (dogs, cats, farm animals, etc). Some are getting new homes and some are being held for medical care or until the families can get back on their feet. Please bear with me as I navigate this whole eBay thing, the links should be up within the next day. I will provide single pictures of each set of gear that will be up, along with pictures from when it was worn. With each item, I will provide a signature directly on the gear or on a separate Topps card. Up to the buyer! In the meantime please consider checking out www.hawaiianimalrescue.org to see other ways you can support. Mahalo!

Check out the video below.