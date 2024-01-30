Bayley Set To Make Her WrestleMania 40 Decision This Friday On WWE SmackDown

Damage CTRL’s Bayley, who won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday night at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, made an appearance on RAW last night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

An in-ring segment took place on the show involving Bayley, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax and other members of Damage CTRL, where The Role Model revealed she will be making her WrestleMania 40 decision this coming Friday on SmackDown after she was intimidated into a corner by Jax following The Irresistible Force’s brutal assault on The Eradicator.

Bayley’s choices are between Ripley or her Damage CTRL teammate Women’s Champion IYO SKY, but it is most likely The Role Model’s choice will be SKY.