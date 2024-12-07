Bayley Teaming Up With Nonprofit Organization For Virtual And In-Person Toy Drive

WWE star Bayley took to her Instagram and announced she is set to team up with Child Advocates of Silicon Valley for a virtual and in-person toy drive.

Bayley wrote, “This holiday season I’m super excited to be working with @childadvocatessv! They are a non profit organization that serves hundreds of foster kids, teens and young adults EVERY year. Here are some ways YOU can help 🎅🏽❤️

– Please follow the link in my bio for all the info on @childadvocatessv and how you can donate. If you choose the Amazon wish list route: Send gifts to the given address in Milpitas, CA. Then be sure to send as GIFT. In the note option, type your email so that I can enter you into the raffles I will be doing!

– Details to come on what day I will be doing my IG live with special guests.

– And last but not least, DECEMBER 20th! Save the date if you live here in the Bay Area. Myself and everyone at Child Advocates of SV will be holding a physical toy drive! Bring an unwrapped gift for admission and to join the raffles. More details to come in the next couple of days.

Please share this! I’d truly appreciate it. I can’t wait to see the impact we all make this year! Any questions, please comment.”

The Amazon Wish List for the toy drive can be seen at this link.

You can check out Bayley’s post below.