Becky Lynch Addresses Comments About Being On Her Final WWE Contract

Top WWE superstar “The Man” Becky Lynch appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including her statement that she is on her final WWE contract.

Lynch said, “I mean, I didn’t say it with such assuredness as you did, right? I said it’s probably my last one. I think I said this is likely my last one. That’s not a sure [thing], but, yeah, no, it might be, could be.”

On why she feels that way:

“I don’t know, it could be longer, but you never want to outstay your welcome. Although, I’m in my prime, I can go, plenty left in the tank. But I also have my daughter at home, and maybe I’ll want another one, and at some point, you have to just be happy with what you’ve done. But again, the love of what I do, that’s not going anywhere, but there’s a lot that goes in, around it and behind it. I suppose you never want to just leave spinning your wheels. You always want to move up. But again, that’s also not true, because sometimes I just go, what do I want to do? What would I think is fun? Maybe nobody else will, but this is what I want to do, and this is what I’m happy doing.”

On what she wants to do:

“I just want to tell good stories, have good matches. Want to make sure that the business is better when I leave it than how I found it. I know that what I have done is prove that women could be the biggest stars in this company, and they are and can be. I think sometimes we need to fight to make sure we’re positioned as such, because you can be a huge name, but if you’re not positioned in the main event. It’s very easy when we condition the audience, this person’s the main event, this person’s the main event, this person’s the main event, we see them as the main event. When we don’t condition the audience, then it becomes a little bit harder. And for the last few years, I think we’ve, for the most part, those main events have gone to two, maybe three, four dudes constantly. I think we need to change that again. I think we need to. I don’t know what that means, whether that means fighting a bit more, whether it’s me or somebody else. Do you think we need to get our backs up a little bit again?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)