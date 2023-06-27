Becky Lynch Addresses Her Trainer Finn Balor Attacking Her Husband Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch recently appeared as a guest on the WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

“The Man” spoke during the show about how Finn Balor, her trainer, is competing against and has been attacking her husband and the father of her child, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

“Obviously, this one’s a bit of a conflict of interest,” she said. “You know, the person who trained me and then my husband. And you know, myself and Finn have been friends for over 20 years at this stage. And the fact that we’ve both made it to the highest level. The thing is though, when you saw Finn, when I walked into that gym for the first time and saw him, you knew he was going to make it.”

Lynch continued and called on Balor to stop jumping her husband.

“You know, you were like, not only was he your teacher, so obviously you looked up to him and respected him like that, but he had that presence about him that you knew he was going to make it. So, and see everything that he’s done, especially lately with The Judgment Day and being one of the hottest acts on TV. But then you go, ‘God, just stop jumping my husband.’ You know, like, ‘I don’t want to hate you. You’re making me hate you. What are you doing?’ Gotta give him some of them [slaps].”

