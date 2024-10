Becky Lynch has been announced for an upcoming appearance.

“The Man” is scheduled to read from her book, “The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl” at the November 17 Vulture Festival.

Becky Lynch Disarms Us

WWE Superstar, trailblazer, and New York Times best-selling author Rebecca Quin will join us for a conversation about her recent memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. We’ll look back on her legendary career — from her early days grinding on the road to being in the first ever women’s match to main event WrestleMania — and just maybe get a glimpse at what The Man has in store for us next.